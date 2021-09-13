Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,423 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Standex International worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Standex International by 2,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $94.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $108.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

