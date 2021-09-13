Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,872 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 49.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth about $204,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 59.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $135.04 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $66.83 and a 1 year high of $146.50. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.07 and its 200 day moving average is $124.40.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. Analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $1,069,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,385,884.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 10,033 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $1,383,049.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,399 shares in the company, valued at $40,582,902.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,005 shares of company stock worth $3,529,148. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

