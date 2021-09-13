Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,378 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,073,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 167,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,240,834. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $23.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -795.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

