Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT opened at $59.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNT. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

