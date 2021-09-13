Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Cavco Industries worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

CVCO stock opened at $249.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.13. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.88 and a 12-month high of $266.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.29.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.