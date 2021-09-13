Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,071 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 34.3% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 72.2% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.1% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 245.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 61,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 55.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

NYSE KSS opened at $51.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

About Kohl's

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

