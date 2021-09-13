Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,273 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,273 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 26,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL stock opened at $39.36 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

