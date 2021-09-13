Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,973 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 942,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,383,000 after purchasing an additional 115,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after acquiring an additional 334,902 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

NYSE HTA opened at $30.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

