Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 43,960 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,960 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STLD stock opened at $65.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.79.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

