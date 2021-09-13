Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 45,174 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,232,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $101.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.88. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

