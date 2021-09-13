Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,582 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Oakmont Corp grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2,918.2% during the second quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 913,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,817,000 after purchasing an additional 883,618 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 35.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 891,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,485,000 after purchasing an additional 234,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $104.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.98. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.27.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.