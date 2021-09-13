Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 79,801 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79,801 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUAN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -424.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $55.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

