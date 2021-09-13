Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 149,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,558,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,275,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,862,000. Finally, Sector Gamma AS bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,711,000.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $33.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.70. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

