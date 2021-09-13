Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Envista alerts:

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $513,280. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 468,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Envista by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 181,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 56,377 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,159,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Envista during the second quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 325.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 125,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $43.04 on Monday. Envista has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.