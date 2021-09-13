Enzyme Market Capitalization Achieves $183.45 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. Enzyme has a market cap of $183.45 million and $21.72 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for approximately $102.33 or 0.00228775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00151609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00042778 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.