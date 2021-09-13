EOS Force Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $225,001.00 (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. EOS Force has a market cap of $23.15 million and approximately $225,001.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS Force has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00117911 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.56 or 0.00609869 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00018389 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00043520 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013830 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOS Force (CRYPTO:EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

Buying and Selling EOS Force

