EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $7,180.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOSDT has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

