EOSDT One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,508.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $7,508.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOSDT has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00075695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00123224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00175593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,863.39 or 1.00366344 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.34 or 0.07202168 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.20 or 0.00910976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002980 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.