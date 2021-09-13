EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 82,512 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,226 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

EPAM opened at $627.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $585.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.90. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.34, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $305.83 and a one year high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,505,609 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

