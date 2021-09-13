EpiK Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $1.78 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $48.77 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00076816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00124657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.47 or 0.00173329 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,270.24 or 0.99993024 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.96 or 0.07178531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.10 or 0.00892582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EpiK Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EpiK Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

