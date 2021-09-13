Epstein & White Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 8.7% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $33,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $138.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.22. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

