Epstein & White Financial LLC Buys 8,322 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF accounts for 3.4% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $12,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 771.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:SMMD opened at $65.41 on Monday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.72.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.