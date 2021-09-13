Epstein & White Financial LLC Sells 2,296 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Epstein & White Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 4.2% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $16,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $367,000.

IWV opened at $264.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.27. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $186.62 and a one year high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

