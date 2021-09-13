Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stake Decreased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,385 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.8% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.7% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 44,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 460.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQNR. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC set a $19.76 price target on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

