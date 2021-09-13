Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading 8% Higher

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) shares traded up 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.30. 147,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,481,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 112,767 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth about $1,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 49.3% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.