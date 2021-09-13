Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Analog Devices, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Analog Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $6.42 for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

ADI stock opened at $169.94 on Monday. Analog Devices has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $175.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.20 and a 200-day moving average of $160.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

