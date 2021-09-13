Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%.

AXTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $28.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,378,000 after purchasing an additional 890,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,595 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,579,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,125,000 after purchasing an additional 782,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.