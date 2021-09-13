Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Casey’s General Stores, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $190.38 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $165.38 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.44.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In related news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $33,856,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,188,000 after buying an additional 129,938 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after buying an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,729,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

