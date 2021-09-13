Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PMT. Barclays upped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $19.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,872,000 after buying an additional 82,737 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 473.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 26,321 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

