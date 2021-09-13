Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for LightPath Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for LightPath Technologies in a research report issued on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.10 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

LPTH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 363.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 148,061 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 156.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 125,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

