Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mazda Motor Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mazda Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MZDAY. UBS Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
About Mazda Motor
Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.
Recommended Story: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.