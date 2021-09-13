Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mazda Motor Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mazda Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MZDAY. UBS Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Mazda Motor stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.13. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.98.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

