Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the technology company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $85.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average is $66.50. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $86.88.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,645,000 after acquiring an additional 612,217 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11,172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 538,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after buying an additional 533,284 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,910,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,946,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,412,848,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

