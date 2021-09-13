Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.66. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.75.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $300.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.66.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 198.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,164,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,161,000 after purchasing an additional 773,729 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,903 shares of company stock worth $62,244,621. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

