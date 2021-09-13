Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Byrna Technologies Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Byrna Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BYRN. Raymond James assumed coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Byrna Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Byrna Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of BYRN opened at $27.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $569.71 million, a PE ratio of -550.49 and a beta of 0.87. Byrna Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $30.55.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.

In other news, CFO David North bought 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Wager bought 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $75,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,334 shares of company stock valued at $385,014. 14.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

