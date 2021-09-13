Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GameStop Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GameStop in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of GME opened at $190.41 on Monday. GameStop has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -198.34 and a beta of -2.20.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,780,000 after purchasing an additional 500,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GameStop by 210.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after buying an additional 334,683 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,985,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after buying an additional 84,454 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

