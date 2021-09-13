Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2023 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.33.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $425.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $434.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

