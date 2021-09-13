Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NMI Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for NMI in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.60. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NMI’s FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NMIH. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $21.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. NMI has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NMI by 1,657.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NMI by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

