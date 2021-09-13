Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 13th (AAPL, ADAP, ANGN, ASAN, ATD.B, BKEAY, CLDX, CP, CPG, CVLT)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 13th:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jonestrading. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$75.00 target price on the stock.

The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was upgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.10 target price on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$106.00 target price on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$9.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT). They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$41.00 target price on the stock.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $48.30 target price on the stock.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist currently has $48.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price raised by Truist from $87.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Noble Financial. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of High Tide (TSE:HITI). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR). They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $40.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $33.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $171.00 target price on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $113.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acquisition of Pratt Miller will help Oshkosh navigate to the untapped market of uncrewed ground vehicles, thereby fueling its prospects. Also, the 10-year contract from the United States Postal Service positions the company well for growth. Solid backlogs across Defense and Fire & Emergency segments provide enough visibility into 2022 and beyond. Strong financials, ambitious electrification strides and investor friendly moves of the firm are other tailwinds. However, production constraints, manufacturing inefficiencies and elevated freight costs amid the current supply chain environment will play spoilsports. Oshkosh expects supply chain to pose concerns for Commercial and Access Equipment units. High capex projection for fiscal 2021 also remains a concern. Thus, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point. “

RPC (NYSE:RES) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $195.00 price target on the stock.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$32.50 target price on the stock.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They currently have a $9.90 price target on the stock.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International (TSE:VFF). BMO Capital Markets issued a buy rating and a C$16.00 target price on the stock.

Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA to a buy rating. CLSA currently has $21.28 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.