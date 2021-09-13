Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 13th (BBD, CCO, CI, CRWN, ECHO, EGHSF, EMP.A, FRU, GSV, ITGR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 13th:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $4.40 price target on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Eight Capital.

Cigna (NYSE:CI)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $215.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cigna acquisition of Express Scripts diversified its business by adding pharmacy benefits to insurance business. Its expanding international business provides diversification. Business streamlining by divesting Group Life and Disability insurance business will help it focus on core growth areas. An expected increase in medical membership bodes well. A strong capital position and solid cash generation abilities leads to investment in growth-related initiatives and prudent deployment of capital. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Though Cigna's revenues have been increasing since the last few years, growth rate of the same is decelerating. The growth rate of operating earnings is moderating. A higher medical care ratio might drain its margins.”

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) had its target price raised by ATB Capital to C$7.10. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cormark.

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Argus. Argus currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MDU Resources continues benefiting from its two-platform business model. The company is expanding operations through strategic acquisitions and remains poised to gain from an increasing backlog in the construction segment. Its planned investments will further strengthen its infrastructure and improve reliability of its services, helping it serve the growing customer base more effectively. Also, owing to these investments, the company anticipates its rate base to expand. Moreover, it has sufficient liquidity to meet its near-term obligations. In the past year, shares of the utility have outperformed the industry. However, Construction materials products are marketed amid stiff competition in terms of price, service, delivery time and proximity to customers. Aging natural gas pipelines, power generation and transmission facilities are added woes.”

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nielsen’s ongoing focus on operational efficiency is driving the company’s growth. We believe the company’s consistent investment in the product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue aiding business growth. Positive contributions from acquisitions are also driving the company's growth. Moreover, solid momentum across Audience Measurement, and Outcomes and Content is contributing well. Also, strength across the digital measurement category is aiding growth in the Audience Measurement revenues. However, the company’s rising investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion. Additionally, a challenging environment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and currency headwinds remain major concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$25.50. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $129.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes delivered better-than-expected revenues for the second quarter of 2021. Solid performance in the quarter was driven by both new customer demand and increasing renewal purchases from the company’s installed base. Strong domestic and international pump sales along with robust domestic and international pump shipments are impressive. Expansion of gross margin and a raised 2021 sales forecast bode well for the stock. Continued adoption of the company’s t:slim X2 insulin pumps by both new and existing users look encouraging as well. Tandem Diabetes has been outperforming the industry for the past three months. However, escalating costs and expenses are putting pressure on bottom line.Continued impact of the pandemic on the company’s global operations poses a threat. A tough competitive landscape is a major concern.”

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$5.25 to C$4.25. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

