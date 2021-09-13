Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 13th (COWN, CYAD, DASH, DNLMY, DSCSY, DSGX, DYN, EFC, ELMS, ENB)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 13th:

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

Get Cowen Inc alerts:

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID). They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE). They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a buy rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.