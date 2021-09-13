Era Swap (ES) Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $16,106.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Era Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Era Swap has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00060827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00151873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00042988 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

