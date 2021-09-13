Eric Benhamou Sells 47,460 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Eric Benhamou sold 47,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,427,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GDYN traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 742,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,669. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -150.89 and a beta of 0.91. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $32.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 724,987 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 101,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

