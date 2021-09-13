Eric J. Finnsson Sells 6,965 Shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Director Eric J. Finnsson sold 6,965 shares of Eastside Distilling stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $21,521.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EAST traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.94. 107,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.69. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 145.50% and a negative net margin of 14.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 386,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 25,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 12.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

