ESBC (ESBC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $56,355.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ESBC has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $56,355.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,187,045 coins and its circulating supply is 29,907,711 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

