Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $63,620.77 and $80,847.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00059973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00150969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.98 or 0.00734006 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

