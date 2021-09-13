Ethereum Gold Market Capitalization Tops $95,652.43 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 59.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 77.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $95,652.43 and $373.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00059827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00152225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.