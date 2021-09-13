Ethereum Gold Project Price Up 134.8% Over Last 7 Days (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 55.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 134.8% against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $10,166.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,925,401,909 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

