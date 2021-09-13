Ethereum Meta (ETHM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7,111.00

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 37% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market capitalization of $771,758.85 and $7,111.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00060907 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002781 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00152310 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00013637 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00042930 BTC.
Ethereum Meta Coin Profile
Ethereum Meta
is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta
and its Facebook page is accessible here
. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com
.
According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “
Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
