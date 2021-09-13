Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Market Capitalization Reaches $20.15 Million

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a market capitalization of $20.15 million and $40,851.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00060149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00151891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00042799 BTC.

About Etherisc DIP Token

DIP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,253,489 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com . The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

