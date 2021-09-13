Ethernity Chain 1-Day Volume Tops $82.53 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for $13.99 or 0.00031320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $157.73 million and $82.53 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethernity Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00060685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00153042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00013613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00042917 BTC.

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain (CRYPTO:ERN) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,278,369 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethernity Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethernity Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethernity Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethernity Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.